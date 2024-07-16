Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $856,000 Investment in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAAP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. 19,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,795. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $433.05 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 39.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

