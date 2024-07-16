Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $945,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.64.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.46. 150,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,172. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

