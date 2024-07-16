Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.50.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of META traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $490.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,952,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,103,417. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,979 shares of company stock valued at $153,474,852 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.