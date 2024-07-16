Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after buying an additional 206,908 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after buying an additional 102,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $117,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 412,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock traded down $3.84 on Tuesday, reaching $200.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.92 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

