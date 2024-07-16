Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,469,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,161,668. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

