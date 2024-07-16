The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

The Mexico Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

MXF stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.

Insider Activity

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

In other The Mexico Fund news, Director Richard B. Vaughan purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $70,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $88,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Vaughan purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,210. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

