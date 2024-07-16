Tezos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.31 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $812.53 million and approximately $33.31 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000615 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000577 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,010,323,838 coins and its circulating supply is 989,769,713 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

