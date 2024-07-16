Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.60.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.2 %

TTEK stock opened at $203.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.57. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $143.35 and a 12 month high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,623,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,655,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

