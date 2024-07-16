Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Down to $9.99

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $9.75. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 139,154 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TERN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TERN

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,307,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 159,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 578,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 664,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.