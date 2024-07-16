Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $50.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 111.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

