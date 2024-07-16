T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.40% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 79,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 706,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,864,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDVG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,596. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

