T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

TMUS traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,436,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.33. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $183.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,695,968,265.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,695,968,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,508,181 shares of company stock worth $928,515,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.