Synovus Financial (SNV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

In related news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SNV. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.