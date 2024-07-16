Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,310,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 23,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 24.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,095,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 53,774 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

