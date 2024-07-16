Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,310,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 23,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 24.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
NASDAQ SMMT opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19 and a beta of -0.97.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
