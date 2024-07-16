Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 16500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Strategic Metals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 16.61, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Strategic Metals

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.

