StockNews.com Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Buy

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

AVGO stock traded down $1,529.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.42. 22,937,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,351,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.85. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $4,255,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

