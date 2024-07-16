StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 7.0 %

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.