StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLLGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

ROLL stock opened at $294.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.55. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

