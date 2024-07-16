StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

