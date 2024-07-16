StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
