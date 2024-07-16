StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTEK

Fuel Tech Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.06 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 4.16.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 221,932 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.