StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of EBMT opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. TNF LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

