SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.20

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.20 and last traded at $161.20, with a volume of 12341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.27. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $798,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $662,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 476.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 547.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

