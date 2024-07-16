SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) is NorthRock Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 1.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $35,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDYG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.17. 74,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,576. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $87.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.