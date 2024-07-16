Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 1.5% Higher

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.14 and last traded at $135.70. Approximately 1,367,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,569,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,571,598.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.