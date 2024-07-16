SingularityNET 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.55 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $752.83 million and $3.55 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009365 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,415.08 or 1.00140204 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00073371 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.59743418 USD and is up 4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $3,364,807.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

