Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

Featured Stories

