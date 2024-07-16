Siacoin (SC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.93 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $285.27 million and $7.93 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,808.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.05 or 0.00623457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00111882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00036985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00246217 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00069477 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

