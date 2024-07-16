Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Declines By 15.4%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Worldline Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Worldline has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

Get Worldline alerts:

About Worldline

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.