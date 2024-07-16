Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Declines By 15.4%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Worldline Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Worldline stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Worldline has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.
About Worldline
