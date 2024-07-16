Short Interest in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Decreases By 12.9%

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 257,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 98,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,353,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

