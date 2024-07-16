Short Interest in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expands By 11.2%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,720,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 15,932,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. 2,312,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,749. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.74. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 880.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 512,875 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $2,438,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 253.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,102,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,742,000 after acquiring an additional 576,369 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

