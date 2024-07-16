Short Interest in Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Expands By 20.2%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,422,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 13,657,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,948.5 days.
Terna Stock Performance
Terna stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. Terna has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $8.74.
About Terna
