Short Interest in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rises By 19.6%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,850,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 23,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.73. 955,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,091,921. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.21.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

