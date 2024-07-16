Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Declines By 16.7%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTEX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

