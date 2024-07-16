Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Declines By 16.7%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
