Short Interest in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Increases By 24.4%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 893,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JANX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX traded up $3.42 on Tuesday, reaching $46.89. 444,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,099. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $82,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2,166.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 25,105 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

