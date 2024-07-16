Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Decreases By 21.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IBTE opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.