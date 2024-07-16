Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Decreases By 17.9%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.32. 76,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,554. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1563 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,005,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,500,000 after acquiring an additional 877,406 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,167,000 after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after buying an additional 118,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,007,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 844,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 292,829 shares during the period.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

