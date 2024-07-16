Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Decreases By 17.9%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.32. 76,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,554. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1563 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,005,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,500,000 after acquiring an additional 877,406 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,167,000 after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after buying an additional 118,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,007,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 844,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 292,829 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

