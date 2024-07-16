Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Decreases By 17.9%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.32. 76,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,554. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1563 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
