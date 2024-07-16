Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Expands By 21.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.63. 7,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,959. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.