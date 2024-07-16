Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Expands By 21.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.63. 7,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,959. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.