Short Interest in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Drops By 10.4%

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 92.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 474,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $59.88.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile



Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

