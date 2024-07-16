Short Interest in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Declines By 24.1%

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of Cannae stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.99. 453,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,032. Cannae has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cannae

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.82%.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $588,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,367 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,824.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,324,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,081,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 306,716 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cannae by 38,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 276,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in Cannae by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 709,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after buying an additional 264,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

