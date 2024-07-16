Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Rises By 12.9%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,250.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF remained flat at $69.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 381. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.