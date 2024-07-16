Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Rises By 12.9%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,250.0 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF remained flat at $69.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 381. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $90.00.
Brenntag Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brenntag
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.