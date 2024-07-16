Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Grows By 23.8%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of DSM remained flat at $5.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,032. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
