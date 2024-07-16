Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Grows By 39.3%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 874,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on BXSL shares. Bank of America raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $30.57. 789,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,537. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.45.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.13%.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
Read More
