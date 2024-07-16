Short Interest in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Drops By 10.7%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,573,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,068 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,208,760,000 after acquiring an additional 251,915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after buying an additional 316,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,589,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,772,000 after buying an additional 81,283 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,728,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Biogen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.61. The stock had a trading volume of 372,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.29. Biogen has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $281.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.