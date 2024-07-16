Sfmg LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 889,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,023. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

