Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day moving average of $148.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

