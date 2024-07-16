ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOW traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $765.76. 64,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,583. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $738.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $746.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

