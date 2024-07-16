SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on S. Barclays cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.87.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,568 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after buying an additional 442,593 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in SentinelOne by 10.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

