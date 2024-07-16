Semus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 299 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after buying an additional 3,391,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,532,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,620,000 after buying an additional 498,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,908,000 after buying an additional 975,485 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

