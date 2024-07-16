Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $30,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,671,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 54.93%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

