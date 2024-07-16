Scotiabank Cuts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to $60.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.86.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

